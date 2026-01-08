Mirchev: The "Borisov-Peevski" model is trying to regroup and retain its power

Nothing has changed yet after the protests. The corruption model "Borisov-Peevski" is currently trying to regroup and retain its power. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

We demand Sarafov's resignation from the post of Prosecutor General and the convening of the Supreme Judicial Council to elect a new Prosecutor General. If this does not happen, we will initiate a procedure for a new composition of the SJC. We will initiate an act of the National Assembly stating that the SJC must elect a new Prosecutor General. All parties that want legality and justice in the country should support us, Mirchev said.

The law is currently being violated - there is a prosecutor general who has usurped the position in violation of the Constitution, he added.

We cannot have fair elections with a prosecutor general who has proven that he is stretching an umbrella over Borisov and Peevski, the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" emphasized.

He noted that "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" insists that 100% voting should be done by machine in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. This is not just our demand, this is the demand of the people who protested. All parties that want fair elections should support us, Ivaylo Mirchev said.

In response to a question, he said that there is no chance of a new cabinet with a third term. These rumors that are being spread by Peevski's spokesmen are complete nonsense, Mirchev said, specifying that when "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" receives a mandate to form a government within this national assembly, they will return it immediately.

Asked whether after the elections they would cooperate with a possible formation of President Rumen Radev or with GERB leader Boyko Borisov, Ivaylo Mirchev commented: "From our very inception to today, we have not changed our priorities. If anyone recognizes themselves in our priorities, let them command. Borisov does not recognize himself. Whether Radev will descend into the political arena will become clear when he announces his decision".