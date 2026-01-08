Nidal Algaffari: Rumen Radev will not appear on the political scene

My feeling that there will be a cabinet with a third term comes from the logic of statesmanship, which should exist in the leaders of the larger parties in the National Assembly. I believe that in the next elections the results will be more or less the same with plus, minus three to five members of parliament: for some - plus, for some - minus. This was said in an interview for the program “Denyat na Zievo” PR expert Nidal Algaffari.

He is convinced that Rumen Radev will not appear on the political scene. At least not now.

“Even if this happens, many political entities that are in the National Assembly will most likely disappear - these will be part of the votes that he will receive. He will receive a significant part of the people who are disappointed with “Vazrazhdane” for the fact that they have not been able to achieve any of their goals so far. In the best case scenario, in which he would win 80 MPs, this will not be enough for him to form a cabinet. He will have to get together with someone, and those who will eventually remain in parliament when he appears will be GERB, DPS - Novo Nachola, PP-DB and “Vazrazhdane”. One of these parties will not be enough for him, he will only have to have two parties, ” is Algaffari's opinion.

In his words, if the president wants to have a real attempt to form a government, the most logical thing would be to give the BSP a third mandate.