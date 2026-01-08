Christian Vigenin: The next president will be a woman

"This year will put an end to the political crisis we have been in since 2021", said Bulgarian MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Christian Vigenin during an event he organized to mark the beginning of the new year, BTA reported.

Vigenin made predictions for 2026, according to which the next president of Bulgaria will be a woman. "There are quite a few women in Bulgarian politics, economics and scientific circles", he noted.

Vigenin also predicted a different political landscape in the country. "We will not hear from the parliamentary rostrum about many of the parties that are making noise today", explained the MEP.

Christian Vigenin also announced that next year he will engage with topics related to healthcare and access to medicines, ensuring sufficient medical personnel, as well as new technologies and medicines.

The MEP also touched on the topic of artificial intelligence and its application. He noted the possibility for the European Union to develop in this direction and added that there is a need for regulation of artificial intelligence that does not block development, but makes it responsible to citizens.

Vigenin also announced that in 2026 he intends to launch a program for young people with a desire to change politics and society. "They often lack the necessary knowledge of how the state works and how to implement change", explained the MEP.

The biggest problem is when the desire is not backed up by knowledge and opportunities," he added.

Vigenin indicated that he sees a need for an analysis of where Bulgaria stands in different sectors.

He explained that he plans to engage people from business, science and experts to develop a report that will outline starting points that will create a perspective for Bulgarian citizens and outline steps to make our country more competitive and visible in the European Union.