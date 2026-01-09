Over 140 ice injuries sought help at Pirogov in just 24 hours

Over 140 people injured on the ice in Sofia between 8:00 a.m. on January 8 and 8:00 a.m. on January 9 sought help at the Pirogov University Hospital.

35 of the injured who came to the Emergency Department remained in the hospital.

15 of them required surgery, as their fractures were very severe.

Within these 24 hours, several women and a man aged about 50 were the most seriously injured.

They have severe fractures, which required emergency surgery, the hospital announced. establishment.

One of the team leaders on duty at the Emergency Traumatology Office, Dr. Stefanov, reminds people to be careful.

If they find uniced areas - to walk on them, to wear shoes with stable soles, to walk with their hands outside their pockets, and to take care of their elderly loved ones so that they do not have to go out and thus risk getting injured on the ice.