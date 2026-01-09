A bus driver died in a crash with a truck on the Ruse-Byala road

A serious traffic accident was registered this morning on the main road Ruse - Byala, and according to initial information, a person has died, announced the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube town Daniela Malcheva.

The accident was reported shortly before 09:00 on the 112 telephone number. The incident occurred about 200 meters after the junction for the village of Ivanovo in the direction of the town of Byala when a cargo truck and a bus collided.

According to initial information, the deceased is the driver of the bus. As a result of the accident, traffic in the section has been temporarily suspended. From the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported that passenger car traffic is being carried out on a bypass route - via Bessarabovo - Ivanovo - Dve Mogili - Byala and back. Drivers of heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene.

The scene of the accident is to be inspected by an on-duty operational group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a forensic doctor and experts, and actions are being taken to clarify the exact circumstances and causes of the incident, Malcheva also reported.