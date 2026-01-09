Benefits for people with disabilities are increasing by nearly 20% in 2026.

The monthly financial support for people with permanent disabilities will increase by 19.7% in 2026. The increase is due to the higher poverty line, from which benefits are determined under the Law on People with Disabilities.

The first payment of the higher amount of benefits will be in February, when the Social Assistance Agency will transfer the funds for January. Payment of all types of benefits in 2026 will be in euros.

The monthly financial support for people with over 90 percent disability with certain external assistance, who receive a social disability pension or a military disability pension, or a civil disability pension, or a survivor's pension, will increase to 222.66 euros.

People with over 90 percent disability with certain external assistance, who receive a disability pension due to a general illness or due to an accident at work or an occupational disease will receive 117.19 euros.

For people with over 90 percent disability, the assistance will increase to 97.66 euros.

People with a 71 to 90 percent disability will receive 58.59 euros, and those with between 50 and 70.99 degrees of disability – 27.34 euros each.

The higher poverty line will also increase the one-time assistance to cover incidental health, educational, household and other vital needs. Its maximum amount will be 1,171.89 euros.

From January 2026, the support base, on the basis of which the differentiated income is determined, which gives the right to monthly social assistance, will also be increased. In this way, more people and families in difficult situations will receive support from the state.

The payment of all types of assistance in euros will begin on January 15. In order to receive their assistance in the new currency, people do not need to take any action. Their amount will be recalculated automatically. Only in the event that there is a change in their bank account or they wish to change the method of payment, people should submit an application to the Directorate “Social Assistance“ at current address.

Information on the amounts in euros of each individual type of assistance is published on the website of the Social Assistance Agency in the section “Assistance“.