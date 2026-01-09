Zafirov: Organizing a quick congress will dissipate the forces of the BSP

A quick congress will dissipate the forces of the BSP, said the chairman of the party Atanas Zafirov in an interview with the newspaper “Duma“, distributed by the BSP press center, BTA reports.

I do not shy away from analyzing politics and problems, but all major conclusions should be drawn after the elections, says the chairman of the National Council of the Socialist Party. There will be a congress anyway, but organizing a quick forum will disperse the forces of the left, and as a socialist I do not want such a fate for the BSP, Zafirov added.

“We were all aware that the BSP would pay a political price for the decision we made at the beginning of 2025 - to participate in a joint government with two parties that are extremely different from us in terms of ideological profile“, he announced.

The BSP's biggest mistake in governing was that we did not try hard enough to explain to people what our goals and ideas in governing were. We had to constantly talk about this, constantly put our topics in the focus of public attention, the BSP chairman added.

According to Zafirov, the BSP will not make a decision to participate in the next coalition carelessly, without a thorough analysis.

He added that the main task of the BSP today is to prepare for elections, to tighten organizationally, to motivate politically, to develop a bright but applicable program for governance, to renew the lists and to unite around the big goal. I am afraid that a quick congress means wasting this energy, he added.

According to Atanas Zafirov, the BSP must be united and run in elections again in the form of the “United Left“.

Earlier today, BSP-Sofia requested an urgent convening of a congress and the election of a new chairman. In a position paper distributed to the media, the capital's socialist organization announced that an urgent congress is needed to consolidate the BSP. The first meeting of the party's National Council for 2026 is expected to be held on Saturday, January 10. It was convened after the members of the Executive Bureau, excluding Chairman Atanas Zafirov, resigned at the end of 2025.