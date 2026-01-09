They are looking for a 38-year-old woman, born in Ukraine, with a permanent address in Shumen

The Shumen police are looking for 38-year-old Anna Sergiyevna Solovyova, at the request of her relatives, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The woman has been missing since December 31, 2025. She was born in Ukraine, but her permanent address is in Shumen. She is about 170 centimeters tall, of average height, blue eyes, an oval face and with shoulder-length blond hair.

According to her relatives, her phone has been turned off since the last day of last year. They have made unsuccessful attempts to see her in the apartment where she lives, as well as at her workplace. They cannot specify the clothing the woman is wearing, but according to them she traditionally wears a dark blue hooded jacket, loose blue jeans and a white backpack.

The Shumen police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 112 or 054 800-588.