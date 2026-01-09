Gabriel Valkov: The shadow of Borisov and Peevski was hindering the cabinet! The BSP laws were not passing!

Let's not delay the change in the BSP. Since the summer, the conversation has started in the BSP that it cannot continue like this with the shadow of Borisov and Peevski, and this is hindering the government. The party must partner with Rumen Radev, who is a partner for the BSP.

This expectation was expressed on the air of BNT by BSP MP Gabriel Valkov. At tomorrow's BSP plenum, he expects the resignation of Atanas Zafirov and the party to walk this path together. The BSP must embark on a new path, he was categorical, quoted by news.bg.

According to him, a Congress, a new leader and lists with new faces are needed. We cannot offer more of the same, he believes. Otherwise, Valkov admitted that the party entered the government with a clear awareness of the risk. Since the summer, the conversation in the BSP began that it could not continue like this with the shadow of Borisov and Peevski, and this was hindering the government. Many bills of the left did not pass.

It was not justified to call the party "BSP-New Beginning", according to him. The party should partner with Rumen Radev, who is a partner for the BSP. Valkov believes that Atanas Zafirov will resign before the BSP National Council.

In the last month, after the fall of the government and the submission of the resignation, normal processes began within the BSP, in which organizations across the country gather and begin to think about what the party does from now on. The calls we hear from all over the country are that the party should go its own way, to convene a National Council, which is scheduled for tomorrow. This National Council should convene a Congress, and it should accept the resignation of the leadership and a new one should be elected. After that - let's embark on new elections. This was said in an interview with BNT by Gabriel Valkov - Chairman of the Youth Union of the BSP.