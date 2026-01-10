The BSP Youth Union insists on a congress, new leaders and a new path for the party

The BSP Youth Union insists on convening a congress that would give the party a new direction and return it to the top political forces in parliament. This was stated by MP Gabriel Valkov, member of the Executive Bureau and chairman of the BSP youth organization, before today's meeting of the National Council, quoted by news.bg.

According to him, the party needs a "new path, new leaders and a new face", as well as a political platform that would meet public expectations. Valkov stressed that the National Council is meeting with the key task of convening a congress, which he believes is necessary for three main reasons - adopting a platform for the upcoming elections, analyzing the BSP's participation in government, and changing the party's leadership.

He stated that socialists from across the country are united around the idea of a congress and expressed confidence that it can return the BSP "to the front ranks of parliament". Valkov did not comment on whether he would run for party chairman if it came to electing a new leadership.