Borisov: GERB will be the first political force in the next elections

GERB leader Boyko Borisov published a message on Facebook, in which he emphasized Bulgaria's achievements in 2025 and the role of his party in the process of integration in Europe, NOVA reported.

“Today, a person can leave Montana and reach Lisbon without stopping at borders, without checks, without waiting. With one ID card. With one currency - the euro“, Borisov wrote. He noted that this is a reality that years ago sounded like a distant dream, but today it is everyday life for young people, for businesses and for everyone who travels and works in Europe.

Borisov emphasizes that what has been achieved is not a given, but the result of the elections, the efforts of GERB and the long-term work of the party's structures. “Everything we achieved in 2025 is the result of the long-term work of our structures and the trust that people have voted for us over the years“, he added.

Borisov recalls that the path to these successes was not easy. “There were crises, pressure, attacks. But when you have a clear direction and a strong organization, you endure“, writes the GERB leader. He concludes the publication with his prediction for the upcoming elections: “I am convinced that GERB will be the first political force in the next elections!“