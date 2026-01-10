NRA found 28 violations in the first days of the euro in our country

The National Revenue Agency's inspections against unregulated price increases after the adoption of the euro in our country continue. For the first eight days of the beginning of the year, 28 violations for unjustified price increases for goods and services were found, with a tendency for the number of violations to increase, they expect the NRA to do so.

A report to the NRA leads inspectors to a restaurant at the capital's airport due to a higher price of coffee.



During the inspection, the inspectors found that the current price is 6.10 leva, as claimed in the report.

Anna Mitova, Director of the "Communications" Directorate in the NRA: "It is about coffee - the signal claims that 2 weeks ago the product was purchased at a price of 5.50 leva, while now its price is 6.10 leva, i.e. 3.12 euros. The colleagues arrived earlier, made a control purchase, and found on the receipt that the price was confirmed by the signal that was submitted."

If it is established that during this period the price was lower than the current one, within 5 days the trader must provide information on whether the increase is economically justified.



For the first 8 days of the introduction of the euro in our country, the revenue agency has conducted over 1,000 inspections for unjustified price increases. 11 penalty orders worth 60 thousand leva were handed out.

In addition to signals from citizens, the NRA and the CPC also receive information from the CPC, explained its chairman Rosen Karadimov in “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“.

Rosen Karadimov, chairman of the Commission for Protection of Competition: "If we discover prohibited agreements between suppliers when they raised the price, we will go there, but if we do not find such - we cannot do anything, but we can do something else. We signed an agreement with the NRA and the CPC for cooperation. When we ascertain this information, I will submit to the NRA and the CPA the identification of all suppliers of small shops who have raised prices, so that these two authorities can enter the supplier, and they have the authority under the Euro Act to see whether this price increase is economically justified."

In addition to unjustified price increases, the Revenue Agency also monitors compliance with tax legislation.

The NRA continues to process the data from the massive inspections. The results of these inspections are announced every week by the Coordination Center for the Introduction of the Euro.