Rumen Hristov: It is best to vote, both with machines and with paper ballots

Bulgaria is heading for new early parliamentary elections, said the leader of the UDF Rumen Hristov on the air of “Offensive“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, the political situation clearly shows that the possibilities for forming a stable government within the current parliament have been exhausted.

Hristov emphasized that in recent years the country has fulfilled key strategic goals - membership in NATO, accession to Schengen and entry into the eurozone. According to him, now the expectations of Bulgarian citizens are aimed at real results in the economy and a tangible increase in income. “Our main goal for the next political period is for Bulgarian citizens to have European incomes. We need to catch up with the rest of the European countries“, said Hristov.

The leader of the UDF described the previous governing coalition as extremely difficult, mainly because of the participation of the BSP. He stressed that he would not be among the most satisfied if it came to governing with the left again.

According to him, if the same political formations enter parliament after the early elections, the probability of reaching a sustainable agreement is minimal, which could lead to new elections. Hristov also commented on the possible participation of President Rumen Radev in a political project, stating that such a formation would be oriented towards left-wing parties – something that is contrary to the ideology of the UDF. “With such a project, we would have difficulty finding a common language“, he added.

Rumen Hristov stressed that it is of key importance for Bulgaria to continue looking towards Europe and deepening its European integration. Regarding the electoral process, he said that the best option is to maintain the possibility of voting with both machines and paper ballots.