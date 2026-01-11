"Chinese Wall and Pyramids of Garbage": Protesters were not allowed to throw their garbage in front of the Sofia Municipality

Dozens of angry citizens were blocked and not allowed to protest in front of "Moskovska" 33 Street, where the Sofia Municipality building is located. Demonstrators gathered from the Sofia neighborhoods "Lyulin", "Poduyane" and "Krasno Selo", where the garbage crisis is most tangible and severe, news.bg informs.

The street is blocked, with protesters symbolically leaving bags of garbage in front of it. There is a strong police presence in several vans. The garbage bags were also brought in cars.

The protesters are not satisfied with the delayed waste removal from the aforementioned metropolitan neighborhoods.

People in whose neighborhoods the garbage crisis is most serious said that it is impossible to move along the alleys and sidewalks, and the problem with garbage is clearly large.

They also demanded the resignation of the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.

Another protester - Iliya Todorov, told News.bg that in the metropolitan neighborhood "Lyulin" There is no garbage collection and the situation is "we are building a Chinese wall and pyramids of garbage".

Those dissatisfied with the Sofia Municipality's policy regarding the garbage crisis also stated that for the second month their neighborhoods have been left with uncleaned and overflowing bins, and their cleaning is only done selectively. No one has stepped foot in the small streets, they shared.