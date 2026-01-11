A serious accident with a victim closed the Razgrad - Popovo road in the area of the former Military Camp, the police reported, quoted by Dariknews.bg. Around 4 pm today, a car driven by a 34-year-old driver, traveling from Razgrad to the village of Blagoevo, entered the oncoming lane and crashed into a jeep coming from Blagoevo, driven by a 41-year-old resident of Razgrad.

Police and emergency teams were sent to the scene. A 59-year-old passenger in the back seat of one of the cars died on the way to the hospital. The condition of the driver of the car and his 13-year-old son, who was traveling in the front seat, is currently being determined. The driver of the other car and his wife have injuries, but are not in danger of life.

An inspection of the scene is being carried out to clarify the circumstances that led to the accident. The road is closed to traffic. The bypass route for all vehicles is through the village of Balkanski.