Weather today, forecast for Monday, January 12: Cloudless, but very cold

It will be almost cloudless, but very cold.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 10° and minus 5°, in Sofia – around minus 10°, along the Black Sea coast – from minus 5° to minus 2°.

Below zero will remain in most of the country, in the areas with code yellow, and maximum temperatures from minus 6° to minus 1°, in Sofia – around minus 5°, and a moderate and strong northwest wind will create the feeling of even colder than the actual weather.

For example, at a temperature of minus 5° and wind speed of about 50 km/h, which will be there, the feeling is like minus 15°.

There will be a risk of frostbite in the higher mountainous areas, where a stormy northwest wind will blow.

In the lower regions, the wind will be strong, also from the northwest. Cloud cover in the mountains will be variable and only in isolated places will snow fly.

Temperatures will increase significantly on Wednesday, but before that, it will remain very cold on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures will increase relatively, but there will again be areas with negative values, and minimum temperatures will be even lower, compared to Monday, in places below minus 10°.

In the coming days, both minimum and maximum temperatures will quickly increase.