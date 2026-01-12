Kostadinov: The adoption of the euro awakens disgust and disgust among Bulgarians

Where is the reaction of our EU partners to the attack on the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje? This was asked by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" on the air of the program "Intervyuto" on BNT.

„When the veto on the negotiation process with Macedonia was lifted in the summer of 1922, we warned that there would be an increase in aggression towards Bulgaria. Why? Because Bulgaria was showing weakness. Because Macedonia then exerted pressure and, so to speak, with its lobbying networks, and especially using the status quo in the European Union itself, managed to break Bulgaria. From then on, they realized that aggression could bring them more and more political points. They have no intention of stopping. And they are not stopping, as you can see. This is nothing new. Of course, every time there is a raising of the bar, because now for the first time the Bulgarian embassy is being attacked, the next time it may be our consulate in Bitola. Who knows. However, here is the big question - what is our country doing? We saw a very toothless and protocol reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, I do not see any reaction from our partners. We are in the European Union, right? We are already in the club of the rich, in the heart of Europe?"

Kostadinov stated that the adoption of the euro in our country "awakens disgust and disgust in Bulgarians".

"I can speak on behalf of all Bulgarians, because I know that the referendum that was supposed to take place on this occasion was absolutely illegally canceled by the Bulgarian parliament and the Constitutional Court. And the reason was one and it is very well known to everyone. If there had been a referendum, we, the free Bulgarians, would have won it. And Bulgaria would not have lost its financial independence. That is why I can allow myself to speak on behalf of the Bulgarian people. There is a representative indirect democracy in Bulgaria. If there had been direct democracy, there would have been a referendum. And in this referendum the Bulgarian people would have said with an overwhelming majority “no“ to the eurozone. “

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" emphasized that there is a huge gap between the elite and the people.

"And precisely for this reason, a very small part of the people go to vote in the elections. Because they do not recognize those who look to the top of the Bulgarian political system as their representatives. They see people who rule them in spite of themselves."

Kostadinov is categorical that inflation in our country will continue to grow.

"In each of the countries in which the local currency has been destroyed, a spike in inflation follows. And this is absolutely proven, visible, clear and categorical. During the talks and in parliament, and in various debates, we have explained this thing and you can check it yourself, because the statistics are, after all, publicly available. This is what happened in Bulgaria and will continue to happen, because the effect of the destruction of our currency and the introduction of foreign colonial currency is yet to be felt. But I repeat, compared to what they did to the souls of Bulgarians, what they did to our dignity is much more humiliating and much more disgusting. They took away our dignity, the rulers. They said - "you are parasites, you are nobody, we will not comply with you, we will take your money and now you will work with what we give you". This is the rape of a people. "

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" expects the deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Andrey Gyurov, to be the next caretaker prime minister.

„Gyurov most likely, because Radev has two choices - Peevski's man or Gyurov", he said in response to a question about who will be the next caretaker prime minister, nominated by President Rumen Radev.