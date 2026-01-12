Boyko Borisov: This government was good, but it was very quiet

„We have the absolute reason, after everything we have done, to make a statement that we want to continue governing“ – this was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov after the resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov returned to the president the unfulfilled first mandate to form a government.

Borisov commented that his party will also make this statement “for all power“, as made by PP-DB and “Vazrazhdane“ and noted that “Radev had all sole power for several years“.

„This government was good, but it was very quiet. We stopped complaining a long time ago, we even stopped cutting ribbons“, Borisov noted, after electing the successes of the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet. Among them, he noted the introduction of the euro without scandals.

Borisov also noted the garbage crisis in Sofia, reminding that at the beginning they applied assistance to Mayor Vasil Terziev, but he refused it and “here is the result“. “It's a pity, because this infection, these diseases go to everyone, they don't choose which party you belong to“, commented the party leader.

“Since the time when Asen Vassilev was not the sole master of the customs and tax services, in less than a year, over 14 billion leva and more have entered the state treasury. Can you imagine how many smugglers are rubbing their hands and shouting "I hope Radev, or Vassilev, or one of them comes. Tax and VAT collectors are praying in churches that we will not be here again so that they can cheat again. A large part of them financed the protests", Boyko Borisov also commented.

He called for “full mobilization before the elections, as well as “self-confidence - not arrogance and boasting, but pride and confidence that our cause was right, that we have done everything, that without us this would not have happened“.