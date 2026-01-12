Mirchev: Borisov is brazen by saying that the protests were financed by VAT fraudsters

"Some time ago, Borisov said that he himself fell from power - a brazen statement. But today he is even more brazen by saying that the protests were financed by tax and VAT fraudsters."

This was stated by the co-chairman of "Yes. Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on Facebook. He made a comment in connection with the statement of Boyko Borisov, made at the GERB headquarters, after the return of the first mandate for forming a government.

Mirchev emphasized that the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov did not fall by itself, but was overthrown by unprecedented protests. Nobody paid the protesters - they are truly disgusted, he pointed out. According to him, the government that Borisov is so proud of was completely subordinate to Peevski.

According to him, Borisov tried to create some kind of false narrative about what happened, as he always does. This disregard for the intellect of the people ate away at his head - the belief that all kinds of nonsense and lies can be sold as truth. They cannot, Mirchev added.

According to him, the GERB leader has several important things to do. These are the removal of the head of the KPK, the return of 100% machine voting and the removal of the security from the NSO - his and Peevski's. The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" emphasized that they lack courage.