Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, January 13: Cloudiness is increasing, light snow in the north and in the mountains

At night over most of the country it will be mostly clear. There will be reduced visibility in places, and the wind will weaken. It will be cold with minimum temperatures in most places between minus 10° and minus 5°, for Sofia – around minus 10°, and maximums will be mostly between 0° and 5°, for Sofia – around 2°.

Cloudiness will increase from the west. In the second half of the day, in places, mainly in the northern regions and the mountains, light snow will fall. There will be a light to moderate wind from the west-southwest in the eastern regions.

Over the mountains, after temporary clearing, cloudiness will increase again. Mainly in the Stara Planina and in the higher parts of the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria, light snow will fall after noon. A strong and stormy wind will blow from the west-northwest.

On Wednesday the maximum temperatures will relatively increase, but there will again be areas with negative values, the minimums will be below minus 10° in places. Over the next two days, both the minimum and maximum temperatures will quickly increase. During the night towards Saturday, cold air will penetrate. In places, there will also be light precipitation, at first rain and snow, then snow.