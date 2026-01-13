Varna has a flu epidemic - students are switching to online learning from January 14

A flu epidemic has been declared in Varna from tomorrow. Varna region is the first in the country to introduce temporary anti-epidemic measures due to the spread of flu and acute respiratory diseases.



Data from the health inspection show that the incidence is 239 per 10 thousand people.

From January 14 to 20, students in Varna and the region are switching to online learning. All extracurricular and sports activities are suspended.

Visits to hospitals and social institutions are suspended. Scheduled surgeries, preventive examinations, immunizations of children, as well as children's and women's consultations are suspended.

It is planned that nurseries and kindergartens will continue to operate under increased medical supervision, with mixing of groups prohibited.