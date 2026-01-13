People without an account at the bank will be able to exchange currency with only an ID card up to 5 thousand euros VIDEO

Non-clients will be able to exchange currency with only an ID card up to 5 thousand euros. Actions have been taken to simplify and unify the rules for banks.

The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism presents current data after the introduction of the euro at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

The Chairman of the Coordination Center for the Euro Vladimir Ivanov announced that as of this morning there has been one report submitted about problems in Pleven.

He announced that coordination centers have been organized for each region in the country.

Any reports can be submitted, said Ivanov.

According to him, there are specific reports for small settlements.

In the period January 1-5, the Consumer Protection Commission carried out 4,000 inspections, issued 275 administrative and criminal cases, 70 criminal decrees and concluded 100 agreements. The sanctions imposed so far are minimal, because these are first violations, Ivanov also pointed out.

The percentage of sanctions imposed during inspections related to the introduction of the euro in our country gives us reason to assume that things are developing well, i.e. there are no mass violations, said the executive director of the National Revenue Agency Hristo Markov.