BNB warns merchants: Scratched euro banknotes are not returned and are not paid for

Scratched euro banknotes are not reimbursed, but are detained, which is why we advise merchants not to accept such banknotes. This was stated by the Chief Cashier of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov, during the regular briefing of the Coordination Center of the Euro Mechanism, held today in the building of the Council of Ministers in Sofia.

Tsvetkov drew attention to the fact that there are two series of euro banknotes, both of which are legal tender and should be accepted for payments in their full nominal value.

According to him, the BNB has noticed from the media that there is sufficient data on scratched euro banknotes, vesti.bg specified.

"We would like to draw attention to the fact that, according to the regulation and requirements of the European Central Bank, such banknotes, when for us they are intentionally damaged, are not compensated, they are retained. That is, we appeal to traders, to banks, not to accept these banknotes in any way or if they come to the BNB, they will not be repaid“, said Tsvetkov.

He called on people who scratch the euro banknotes to show respect and keep the currency circulation clean.

"Let's respect the banknote. Let's accept it as it is, keep the circulation clean. This is for all of us“, said the chief cashier of the BNB.

Tsvetkov emphasized that if a scratched banknote is presented to the BNB cash desks, it will be detained, not repaid.

According to him, when citizens or traders come across a banknote that is suspected of being counterfeit, they should not return it to circulation, but hand it over to the law enforcement agencies. Once such a banknote is seized, it is sent to the BNB Analysis Center, where it is determined whether it is genuine or counterfeit.