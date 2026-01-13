Simov: Borisov never allowed Zhelyazkov to be prime minister

„I joined a party that was torn apart by scandals and if I ever see it without scandals, I will say to myself that someone has replaced it - aliens came and replaced them. In the circle of jokes. The dispute at the plenum was not whether to have a congress, but when to hold it“. This was commented on in the program „Face to Face“ on bTV about the processes in the BSP by journalist Alexander Simov.

He expressed concern that the entire congress will turn into a leadership battle.

„It always turns out that these battles have a soap opera character, become sharp, emotional and everything else. And this will practically prevent the BSP from mobilizing for the elections“, he pointed out.

“And another paradox that impressed me personally. On the one hand, the entire plenum unanimously voted for a positive assessment. And the next moment they say, "but let the chairman resign now, let's demand the chairman's resignation," pointed out Alexander Simov.

According to him, the BSP is "threatened once again to indulge in its favorite sport - to kick itself in the knuckles when it needs to mobilize."

“Many people imagine that the change of leader will almost certainly sign some new life for the BSP," the journalist also noted.

Political scientist Petar Cholakov stated that the BSP is already on the political periphery and the question for them is rather who they would partner with.

“The BSP has enough bruises on its back from disloyal partnership within this government. To be honest, I am not committing anyone to my conclusion - this was a government with Boyko Borisov at its throat. And honestly, the fact that Boyko Borisov did not allow the government to show any independence for a single moment was the main stumbling block“, pointed out Alexander Simov.

„Borisov never allowed Rosen Zhelyazkov to be prime minister“, he added.

According to him, it would be good if the BSP saved itself another coalition with GERB.

„The question is really about who can work together with whom. Otherwise, who will be at enmity with whom in Bulgarian politics is permanent. President Radev's project - this is the big topic“, said Petar Cholakov.

„Radev has many open doors and many valences before him. Because as a player he has shown that he can be extremely flexible. If such a political formation is realized, the next government could be formed somehow. That's how I see it. The other options seem, to be honest, quite difficult at the moment," the political scientist commented.

According to him, President Radev has demonstrated quite a lot of consistency since the beginning of his first term.