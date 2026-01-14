Over 134 tons of waste were removed from "Slatina" and "Poduyane" in a day

Over 134 tons of waste were removed yesterday from the "Slatina" and "Poduyane" areas, announced the director of the Sofia Inspectorate Nikolay Nedelkov, quoted by Sofia Municipality.

Yesterday, for the second day in a row, we managed to exceed the standard norm of 90 tons for the "Slatina" and "Poduyane" areas, he added.

In "Poduyane" yesterday, the "Suhata Reka" residential area was mainly cleaned. “Dry River“, as individual points there are being completed today.

Today, work continues in the following areas - the area between “Alexander Ekzarh” Str. – “Vladimir Vazov” Str. – railway line“, the section between “Vitinya” Str., “Vladimir Vazov” Str., “Rilska Obitel” Str., “Botevgradsko Shosse”, the section between “Stefan Karadzha” Str., “Sopot” Str., “Angel Voyvoda” Str., the section between “Botevgradsko Shosse” Str., “Letostruy” Str., “Knyaginya Kosara” Str., “Pop Gru”, in order to catch up with the waste removal around the large containers. The work also continues in the residential area. “Levski”, where both large and single containers will be served.

In the “Slatina” area, main streets and carriageways were cleaned yesterday, including Sofia Airport, “Geo Milev” Str. (partially), “Prelom” Str., “Atanas Ishirkov” Str., “Akad. G. Bonchev” Str., “Mirkovo”, as well as carriageways in the “Hr. Smirnenski” residential area, “Reduta” residential area, “Geo Milev” and “Yavorov” residential area. Today, the teams continue work on the remaining points of these carriageways and on new sections, including carriageways around „Geo Milev“, „Tsarigradsko shosse“, „Yavorov“, as well as the streets „Manastirska“, „Edison“, „Vinitsa“, „Hristo Maksimov“, „Yundola“, „Blaga Dimitrova“, „Bricebor“, „Ilarion Dragostinov“ and „Petar Mitov”.

According to „Sofekostroy“, in the “Lyulin” area, critical points on the streets were cleaned by mass public transport yesterday. Today, the teams continue to work on the inner streets of the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th and 10th microdistricts, as well as in the inner parts of the 6th and 7th microdistricts, in order to collect the waste around the containers.

The Sofia Municipality will continue to provide timely information on the progress of the activities, the announcement states.

We are working on a quality solution for the waste cleaning of Zone 3 („Poduyane“, „Slatina“ and „Izgrev“), in order to reassure citizens, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev at a media briefing last week.

From the next few days, we will provide information on the quantities of waste being cleaned in the districts, in order to see how much of the work has been completed, said yesterday the director of the Sofia Inspectorate Nikolay Nedelkov at a briefing regarding garbage collection in Sofia. Every day we are starting to do better, he pointed out.