Serious accident on Sofia's Ring Road. According to initial data, three cars and a tanker were involved in the traffic accident.

At the moment, there is no information about victims or injured people, but serious material damage to the vehicles is reported.

During the impact, one of the cars spun perpendicular to the roadway, causing a huge traffic jam in the area.

The accident occurred shortly before the roundabout for the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district, but the column of waiting cars stretched all the way from "Mladost" 4 in the direction of "Boyana", reports BNR.

There is a fire truck at the scene of the accident, but so far there is no police patrol car to regulate the busy traffic.