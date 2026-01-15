Pernik hospital sentenced to pay over 800 thousand leva

The multi-profile hospital for active treatment “Rahila Angelova“ (MBAL) in Pernik has been sentenced in a second instance to pay over 800 thousand leva in a case for a deceased patient. This was announced by the director of the medical facility, Dr. Yavor Drenski, BTA reported.

The case dates back to 2017 and concerns a young patient who had a heart attack. According to the court, there was a lapse in his treatment. The patient was prepared by a nurse for subsequent treatment, but fell between two doctor's shifts. His relatives themselves decided to transport him to “Pirogov“, where he later died.

The initial claim was for 400 thousand leva, but with interest and legal fees, the amount already exceeds 800 thousand. “We are appealing the decision to the Supreme Court of Cassation, which is the last instance“, Dr. Drenski specified.

The hospital management is negotiating with the patient's relatives for an installment payment and is discussing the possibility of a bank loan, since the amount is too large to be paid at once. “This puts an additional burden on us, but we will manage“, added the director of the MHAT.