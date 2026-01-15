Assen Vassilev: We will drastically reduce the number of ministries if we have 121 deputies

The extension law states that salaries in the public sector must be indexed with the inflation accumulated as of the end of December. The data is for 5% inflation, measured by the local, Bulgarian index. This is quite high, as it is twice as high as the inflation that I left as Finance Minister in 2024. This was stated to journalists by the chairman of “Continue the Change“ Assen Vassilev.

This means that all incomes must be indexed with these 5%. When the 2026 budget is adopted, we will insist on a drastic reduction in the number of ministries if we have 121 MPs,“ he announced.

According to him, inflation is related to the drastically increased prices of household electricity: “Last year they rose by more than for 2022, 2023 and 2024, taken together. It is due to the increase in the price of water, to the increase in goods and services produced mainly in our country, and not those that come from abroad.“

Regarding President Rumen Radev's decision to grant the third exploratory mandate to the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms“ of Ahmed Dogan, Vassilev emphasized: “I think this is a very strong and clear signal from the president against Peevski and “New Start“.“