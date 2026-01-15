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Tragedy in Sofia! A 24-year-old man died! A warehouse collapsed on three workers

Tragedy in Sofia! A 24-year-old man died! A warehouse collapsed on three workers

Teams from the Third District, the fire department and emergency services are on site

Jan 15, 2026 15:44 512

Tragedy in Sofia! A 24-year-old man died! A warehouse collapsed on three workers - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Around 1:48 p.m. a warehouse collapsed on three workers on "Suhodolska" Street, Emergency Services reported to bTV.

A 24-year-old man suffered a traumatic brain injury, the police said. The emergency team performed a full range of resuscitation measures, but, unfortunately, he died.

A 51-year-old man has a back and leg injury. The emergency team transported him to the Military Medical Academy. A man over 50 refused to be examined and was left at the scene of the incident.

Teams from the Third District, the fire department and emergency services are on site.


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