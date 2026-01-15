The state tightens control over transport: One ticket for the entire trip

The law on public transport provides for the passenger service to be controlled through telematic means. This was told to journalists in Gabrovo by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov, BTA's correspondent in Gabrovo Radoslav Parvanov reported.

According to him, this way all delays, all signals, including from citizens whether the vehicle is clean, whether the service is polite, will accumulate and it will depend on what subsidy the state participates in the transportation process itself.

Finally, a single electronic ticket will be used to make an entire trip, the resigned minister added. At the moment, I can honestly say that we live in conditions of transport chaos – you buy tickets for different operators that do not have internal integration of their schedules, Karadjov added.

I was unable to provide enough wagons so that we do not have crowded trains, so that we do not have a shortage of wagons, said Karadjov on the occasion of the government's resignation. We were unable to, and there is no way to buy wagons in 12 months, he added.

In November 2025, the Ministry of Transport and Communications published for public discussion a draft Public Transport Act, which creates a comprehensive legal framework for planning, management, commissioning, financing, digitalization and control of public transport in the country.

The draft envisages the creation of a National Transport Scheme, which will coordinate the schedules of different modes of transport with the aim of minimal waiting times. The law also regulates a National Access Point – electronic system that will provide up-to-date information on schedules, routes and transport connections.

It is also planned to introduce an Intelligent Public Transport Management System, which will unite the National Transport Model and the National System for a Single Transport Document. The ministry also plans to create a National System for a Single Transport Document - an electronic ticket, valid for different types of transport within one trip.

In Gabrovo, Grozdan Karadjov opened a second hospital heliport, which will operate at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “Sveti Ivan Rilski“ - Gabrovo.