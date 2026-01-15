The legal committee rejected 100% machine voting in the elections

An extraordinary meeting of the legal committee in parliament. It discusses the changes to the Electoral Code, submitted by the PP-DB for 100% machine voting, at first reading. This was reported by bTV.

After voting, the deputies rejected the PP-DB proposal for 100% machine voting in the elections.

We recall that yesterday the commission did not meet amid protests organized by the PP-DB in the triangle of power.

For more than 2 hours, the deputies argued in the chamber whether to return to the 100% machine voting, which all Bulgarians remember from 2021. This idea is supported by the opposition, and the ruling majority defends the idea that we should turn to scanning devices.

"We simply urge you not to make significant changes two months before this and we believe that despite the efforts made, the current code is quite suitable for holding fair elections," said Valya Gigova, YOU.

"Not only I, but also my colleagues, will not and cannot accept what happened in your beloved 21st year, but we learned a lesson from there, we saw that these machines do not take into account the real vote", commented Branimir Balachev, GERB.

"Mr. Balachev started exactly in the spirit in which the last few years have passed, namely with absolutely ruthless propaganda", commented Bozhidar Bozhanov from PP-DB.