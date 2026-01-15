Assen Vassilev: "Counters" are an administrative trap for 100% paper voting

According to Vassilev, the actions of the majority formed between GERB, "DPS - New Beginning", BSP and "There is such a people" are a clear signal for the preparation of election manipulations by creating administrative chaos.

The main argument of the former Finance Minister is purely pragmatic and logistical. "If the counters are introduced, as GERB and MRF want, this guarantees 100% paper voting in the elections, because there is no way these counters can be put into use in two months", said Vassilev.

Under the terms of the Public Procurement Act, the deadlines for delivery, certification and auditing of thousands of new devices are objectively unfeasible by March. This creates the "perfect storm" - the law will require devices that the state will not own, which will automatically activate the fallback option: voting only on paper.

Even more worrying is the detail of the removal of institutional control. Vassilev revealed that the new proposals of GERB and MRF practically eliminate the independent audit of the election process.

"There is no second seal. The verification by the Institute of Metrology (BIM) is being removed. The verification by party experts is being removed. The certification process is being removed," he warned.

This means that even if the devices are delivered, they will function without a state guarantee of accuracy and without the possibility for parties to check the source code or hardware for manipulation.

Against the backdrop of the legislative changes, Vassilev was categorical that there would be no political compromises with GERB. "We have said no assembly", he said, putting an end to speculation about post-election coalitions.

Instead of institutions, the PP will rely on civilian control. "Our action plan relies on Bulgarian citizens. "We have already recruited half of them in each section," Vassilev pointed out.

He recalled that all proven abuses in the last elections were related to paper votes, while not a single technical problem with vote counting was reported in the machine voting.

Today's decision by the legal committee comes just a day after Vassilev warned of over 300 prepared changes to the Electoral Code, which aim to "officially win" the status quo.