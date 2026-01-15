Kostadin Kostadinov: Hesitating between the lev and the euro, Radev chose the Turkish lira

The Legal Committee rejected the request of "Continuing Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) to return machine voting.

From the "Vazrazhdane" party, one voted "abstained".

"The PP-DB project envisages 75% machine voting, and in the remaining 25%, which, according to a structural analysis of the sections in which paper voting is carried out, as envisaged by PP-DB - about 80% of these 25%, are under the control of DPS. Now the Bulgarians have been lied to before the campaign started," said the party's leader Kostadin Kostadinov on "Denyat ON AIR."

In his words, PP-DB is giving the DPS the opportunity to carry out manipulations.

"We cannot support this. The bigger question is why PP is giving the DPS the opportunity to continue with the manipulations. Our bill, which should be reviewed next time, provides for 100% voting only with machines," Kostadinov pointed out to Bulgaria ON AIR.

If GERB and DPS push the idea of scanning devices, "it will be scary," the leader of "Vazrazhdane" is convinced.

"Until now, the machines that were used were rented from a private company. The software and code for them were managed and were available to "Information Services" and the MEU, i.e. we separate the hardware from the software. Now everything is planned to go under the umbrella of "Information Services". Both the code and the machines will be in one place. Hypothetically, a person can rewrite the entire result with one click of a button. There will be no control over the operation of the scanning machines," Kostadinov believes.

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" emphasized: "We do not trust the ruling party.

"For us, the best model is the one in which the human and machine factors correct and control each other. This was the case in the elections in November 2021," the guest reminded.

"We are not surprised. We knew that he would not give it to "Vazrazhdane" because Radev has ideological differences with us. We are his most serious ideological competitor. There is no way he could give it to the BSP, ITN and the MRF, because they participated in the government. The only option was the APS. This is a logical but wrong option. Now, especially after he gave it to Ahmed Dogan, his voters experienced a shock, they saw the landing of their pilot. Radev's mask fell long before the political theater that is trying to play on us," Kostadinov believes.

In his words, Radev's role in political life will be to consolidate the status quo in Bulgaria, "which is anti-Bulgarian". "If he runs in these elections, he should have announced it earlier, because it is not fair to call people from the parties to you as head of state, to go through consultations, to distribute mandates, and then run for elections," said the leader of "Vazrazhdane", who admitted that there was an agreement between President Radev and the PP-DB.

According to Kostadinov, "Vazrazhdane" voters do not like Radev.

"Let's remember how he refused to call a referendum on preserving the Bulgarian lev, he did so after a large part of the chance had been missed. Hesitating between the lev and the euro, Radev chose the Turkish lira. We have a chance if "Vazrazhdane" becomes the first political force, which is entirely possible in these elections. "If the mandate is not returned tomorrow, it means that they have an agreement with Radev to delay the date for holding the elections," the party leader predicted.