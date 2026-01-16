Sofia City Court is sitting on the animal cruelty case against Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev

The Sofia City Court is sitting today on the case against Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev, accused of crimes against animals committed with particular cruelty. From 10 am, a protest will be held in front of the Sofia court building demanding the "harshest sentences".

The two defendants were arrested in March last year and have been in custody since then. In November, the Pernik District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against them with the court, and the case is now being heard in the Sofia City Court. The organizers of the demonstration in front of the court building today are the associations SAY and "Mecho and Friends".

"At 10 a.m. we are gathering in front of the Sofia City Court building, which is located at "Cherkovna" 90, the building of the former Criminal Court. The idea is to show that we have not forgotten about the case of Gabriela and Krasimir and also to send a clear message to future similar cases that there is a civil society in Bulgaria that is monitoring them, as well as, of course, to the court, which we hope will do its job in this case," said Zlatin Mladenski from "Mecho and Friends".

Petya Altimirska from the KAJI association, which reported the acts committed by Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev to the authorities, pointed out that there are concerns that only suspended sentences will be imposed on the two defendants.

"In addition to the charges of animal cruelty against them, both of them have been charged with creating and distributing pornographic materials, participating in a criminal association, and pre-trial proceedings are ongoing, which are for money laundering. "We really hope that this combination of different crimes will really lead to maximum and effective sentences. It would be terrible if these people were released with suspended sentences," said Petya Altimirska.