Kiril Veselinski: Borisov and Peevski are now competitors

The mandate that Radev handed over to the APS was symbolically handed over with the clear awareness that there would be no cabinet.

The problem, if there is one, is for President Rumen Radev, because for MECH, categorical governance with GERB and the MRF is impossible. The move that the president made confused and puzzled a large part of Bulgarian citizens, because Dogan - the falcon of the APS - is a symbol of the backstage, of unlimited power and corruption in Bulgaria. He legitimized Delyan Peevski and gave him unlimited power, this was stated in "Speak Now" Kiril Veselinski from the MECH party.

"We had no intention of implementing a mandate, absurd. The 51st National Assembly was failed from the moment it was formed. This was a cabinet of corruption and backstage intrigue.

According to him, Borisov and Peevski are currently competitors. "They shared the hegemony of power", he said.

"While in the meantime, the matryoshka dolls appointed to ministerial positions, including Zhelyazkov, were simply handing out money and feeding the economic circles of GERB and DPS".