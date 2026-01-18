A store owner from Kazanlak himself revealed a counterfeit euro scheme

A store owner from Kazanlak conducted his own investigation to identify distributors of counterfeit euros that had fallen into his cash register. And in just 2 hours he managed to learn even their addresses, Nova TV reported.

In the program “Na fokus” Radoslav Hristov explained that the distributors went to the store at night and bought something small for about 4 euros with 100 euros.

“We consulted with our lawyer, who told us to file a report on 112. The guys came, who had never encountered such a case before. In the end, the officer on duty redirected them and told them to go to the Kazanlak Police Station,” said Radoslav Hristov.

He went. At that time, however, he had scant information, which he gave to the police.

Then he went home and downloaded the recordings from the cameras. He uploaded the footage to social networks. Minutes later, he also obtained the addresses of the distributors. “I uploaded them to my work page with thousands of followers. In 13 minutes, we had addresses, telephone numbers. I didn’t expect it to be so fast. I got their Facebook profiles, telephone numbers, place of work,” said Hristov.

That same evening, he returned to the police and gave more information.

The next day, one of those who should have been detained showed up at the store to apologize and return the money.