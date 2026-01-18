Grozdan Karadjov: It is untenable to hold a debate on the machine vote at 12 to 5

The post offices are doing an impeccable job of exchanging levs for euros. This was stated to bTV by the outgoing Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov.

There are problems, but they are reacting immediately. The security of the post offices has been strengthened, he was categorical. There is interest in the exchange, Karadjov said. 63 million leva have been canceled in 14 days at the post offices. Money is being exchanged at 2,230 places. There is excessive interest.

Currently, the process of exchanging levs for euros is going smoothly. There is no apocalypse, he was categorical and pointed out that of all the countries, we are doing the best job of introducing the new currency. We heard the voice of protest very clearly, Grozdan Karadjov said. I am for machine, electronic voting, the minister announced.

However, he believes that it is untenable to hold a debate on the machine vote at 12 without 5.

The reform in BDZ is overdue by more than 25 years, in his opinion. We are currently in transport chaos, the minister believes. That is why a law on public transport is needed. Without it, we could lose over 600 million euros and the budget for 2026 would be broken.