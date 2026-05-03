The Food Agency stopped 18 tons of dangerous peanuts from Egypt

Eighteen tons of shelled peanuts from Egypt will not reach the market in Bulgaria due to dangerously high levels of mold. This was announced by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency.

Inspectors from the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Varna have found in them a three to five times excess of the permissible norms for aflatoxins - highly toxic and carcinogenic substances that develop in nuts and cereals when stored improperly. The samples were tested at the Central Laboratory for Chemical Testing and Control in Sofia.

The highest amount was found to be an excessive amount of aflatoxin B1, which has been proven to be carcinogenic. Experts warn that prolonged intake of even small amounts increases the risk of liver cancer. Aflatoxins are not destroyed by baking or boiling, which makes them particularly dangerous.

The container of peanuts was detained at customs. The importer has the right to request a control test. If the initial result is confirmed, he can choose between three options - to return the goods to Egypt, to destroy them or to subject them to special treatment outside Bulgaria to reduce the levels of aflatoxins.