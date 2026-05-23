Mayor Daniel Panov canceled the festive program in Veliko Tarnovo for May 24.

He announced this himself on his official Facebook page, explaining that the flood and dealing with its consequences are a top priority task.

Panov emphasized that people whose homes have been flooded - both in Veliko Tarnovo and in each of the settlements - deserve to quickly restore their normal lives, BTA specified. Therefore, the mayor and the municipal government will do everything in their power. Panov added that there will be plenty of reasons for celebrations in the future and thanked teachers, students and parents for their understanding.

Various celebrations were organized in Veliko Tarnovo for May 24, but heavy and intense rainfall complicated the situation and led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the city and the municipality.