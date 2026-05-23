Dangerous accident after the downpour near Knezha! Diana Rusinova: People are dying on the roads because of callousness VIDEO

Diana Rusinova made sharp and angry remarks on her Facebook profile after a dangerous accident on the road near Knezha, where after heavy rain part of the road collapsed and the road was covered with mud and debris, writes "Blitz".

According to her, the situation took place only three kilometers from the city, and the reason is years of uncleaned ditches, culverts and overgrown roadside vegetation.

"API have not commissioned cleaning of the ditches and culverts. Not for one season, but for at least 20 years", writes Rusinova. And she says that the team of the European Center for Transport Policies filed five reports to the 112 hotline and two more to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications - Pleven, but the reaction was shocking.

"They almost made me think that we should do something because they didn't have people", she claims.

According to Rusinova from the RIA - Pleven explained that after 5 p.m. there was no one to respond because the employees were on working hours.

In the end, after nearly two hours of organizing temporary traffic safety by her team, a road maintenance company and a police patrol arrived on site.

Ivan Demerdzhiev and Ivan Shishkov were also sought for assistance, and Rusinova thanked them publicly for their intervention.

"In Bulgaria, even if God came down to rule us, nothing will change.

The problem is not who is above and who is below," the road expert also writes.

In her words, such inaction is the reason why people "literally die on the roads", and institutions react only after intervention and public pressure.