Prof. Ognyan Minchev: The comfortable majority hides the risk of political hegemony

"The main question is how "Progressive Bulgaria" will fulfill its diverse promises and to what extent it will take responsibility for them. The answers should not be general, but specific - aimed at policies, intentions and mechanisms for implementation", said political scientist Prof. Ognyan Minchev in the "Metronome" program on Radio FOCUS.

The political scientist also emphasized the way in which the 52nd National Assembly will function.

"The presence of a "comfortable majority" creates prerequisites for a kind of political hegemony, in which those in power can push through decisions without serious resistance," said Prof. Minchev.

In this context, he raised the question of the style of governance - whether the majority will seek dialogue and consensus with the opposition, or will impose a more forceful model. As a historical example, Minchev pointed to 1997, when the government of Ivan Kostov tried to expand support through the so-called. "reformist majority".

According to him, such an approach could be useful today, especially if a constitutional majority of 160 deputies is needed for key institutional changes.

The upcoming difficult decisions

According to Minchev, unpopular measures are inevitable, especially in the economic sphere, given the international situation and the accumulated domestic deficits.

"There is a need for reforms in state institutions, which have been weakened by the prolonged political crisis after 2021," the political scientist added.

Internationally

The political scientist outlined risks associated with a possible change in Bulgaria's position on key issues such as the war in Ukraine.

"There is already pressure from circles close to the new majority to revise the current foreign policy line, which could create tension within the European and Euro-Atlantic partnerships", noted Prof. Minchev.

He also commented on Bulgaria's role in the context of possible transformations in the EU and NATO. "The country cannot afford passivity, but must actively participate in the processes of strengthening European security, especially given the geopolitical sensitivity of the Balkans", said Prof. Minchev.

In terms of domestic political dynamics, he outlined two main faults that will continue to determine political life - the opposition between the status quo and anti-corruption forces, as well as the geopolitical division East-West.

Prof. Minchev predicted that the results of the governance of "Progressive Bulgaria" will be decisive for the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections.

"The key question will be whether a strong pro-European candidate can be nominated, capable of opposing the ruling party's candidate and reaching a runoff," he concluded.