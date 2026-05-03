Dechev and Kandev are on a visit to the US

Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev and Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev are on a working visit to the United States.

The two held talks with representatives of the Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Justice, as well as the Air Force Special Investigations Service.

The excellent cooperation in the field of security was noted, with a focus on counterterrorism, border security and migration.

The significant progress of our country in the implementation and finalization of the process of joining the United States Visa Waiver Program was also noted.

Meetings are upcoming at the US Department of State with representatives of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs,

The Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the Bureau of Counterterrorism and the Bureau of Consular Affairs.