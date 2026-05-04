Cherries in Kyustendil region

Serious damage to stone fruits has been caused this year again after a series of low temperatures in Kyustendil region, reported Prof. Dimitar Sotirov from the Institute of Fruit Growing in the village of Yabalkovo.

According to him, temperatures below minus 1.1 degrees are fatal for the young shoots of cherries. However, in recent days, thermometers in the region have recorded significantly lower values – to minus 2.8 degrees, and subsequently to minus 3.3 degrees, which led to new frosts.

The most seriously affected are the cherry orchards in the villages of Konyavo, Tavalichevo, Gorna Koznitsa, Lilyach, Nevestino, Yabalkovo and Drumohar. According to information from producers, there is also damage in the Pernik and Batanovtsi regions.

There are also places that were spared from the cold - such as the village of Pelatikovo and the higher parts of the region.

“Damage to cherries is 100 percent“, emphasized Prof. Sotirov. With apples, there is still a chance that part of the harvest can be saved, but this will become clear in the coming days.

According to the specialist, the reason for the increased frosts is related to the accelerated climate changes, which negatively affect fruit growing in the region.

A meeting between farmers and institutions has been scheduled in Kyustendil, which will be held tomorrow at 4:00 PM in the municipality building. The damage and the affected areas, as well as the possibilities for supporting producers, are expected to be discussed.