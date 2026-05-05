Sofia neighborhoods will be without hot water for 5 days

In connection with the relocation of a section of the distribution gas pipeline supplying the "Zemlyane" heating center for the period from 00:00 on 18.05.2026 to 21:00 on 22.05.2026, heat supply will be suspended to the following addresses:

residential area "Ovcha Kupel I", residential area "Ovcha Kupel II", residential area "Lagera", residential area "Slavia", residential area "Krasno Selo", residential area "Beli Brezi", residential area "Borovo" residential area "Buxton", "Strelbishte" residential area, "Motopista" residential area, "Gotse Delchev" residential area, "Hipodruma" and part of "Manastirski Livadi" residential area - bl. 19A and bl. 19B. This was announced by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" on its website.

The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks all users for their understanding and cooperation.