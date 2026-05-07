Demerdzhiev: Bulgarian citizens crave order and justice, and we are obliged to give them

Thank you for the trust you have shown!

I am aware of the enormous responsibility and what are the expectations for the Ministry of Interior and I will do my best to justify them! Bulgarian citizens crave order and justice, and we are obliged to give them!

Congratulations to the colleagues who took over the remaining portfolios! We have a huge debt to our state and people! May God help us to fulfill it with dignity!

This was published on his Facebook page by the proposed Interior Minister in the "Radev" draft cabinet; Ivan Demerdzhiev.