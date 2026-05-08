Kiril Petkov: Not ITN — the people behind ITN brought down my government

Not ITN — the people behind ITN brought down my government. The same organized crime group that is behind MRF, GERB and ITN, and which had also taken over the BSP.

Unfortunately, I see that the same people have managed to get some shots today as well. This was written on "Facebook" by Kiril Petkov.

The new majority has a huge credit of trust from Bulgarian voters. This trust can evaporate in just a few days like yesterday, with a clear retreat from the expectations of the protest. I hope that people like Ivan Demerzhiev, with real intentions, are allowed to act, and not stopped for supposedly “strategic or tactical reasons”.

I know that my colleagues from ”Continuing the Change” will raise the alarm for every admission, for every “expert” with a “little secret” caught by the mafia, for every policy that serves those who cannot exist without stealing.

The expensively paid lessons will now serve to illuminate every hesitant or wrong step. Those who were thrown out by the square will not be able to regroup behind the scenes this time. In this parliament, there is now not only a free and irreconcilable opposition, but an opposition with experience, with paid lessons, with intolerance for the mafia, who only months ago had filled the Sofia detention center with our mayors and municipal councilors who had not bowed down to them or “taken pictures in front of the coat of arms”.

There is no middle ground!