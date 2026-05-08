Let's use the biblical principle - let's judge them by their deeds. There will be a reason for comment very soon. This was said upon entering the parliament by the deputy chairman of the GERB party and MP Tomislav Donchev, BTA reports.

"Why do you think that there are six thousand people who are fit to be ministers in Bulgaria? The circle of people we work with is usually short", said Donchev. He explained that the cabinet is a complex structure and depends on the personal qualities of the candidates, as well as on the level of leadership. "If you gather a circle of three or four, one of them will necessarily be controversial. Of course there are such", Donchev replied when asked if there were controversial candidates in the proposals for ministers.

On Thursday, President Iliana Yotova handed the candidate for Prime Minister from "Progressive Bulgaria" Rumen Radev the first exploratory mandate to form a government. He accepted the folder and returned the mandate fulfilled, immediately presenting the structure and composition of a draft cabinet with four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers.