Bachvarova: It is logical to think about nominating Gyurov for president

It seems logical to think in the direction of nominating Andrey Gyurov for president. Rumyana Bachvarova, head of the caretaker prime minister's office, told BNR, emphasizing that the decision will be made personally by him.

In her words, what Gyurov's caretaker government has done is a success story and emphasized that although caretaker, this government has been criticized from its first day, as if it were a separate political project, but during these 78 days that it has been working, none of them have allowed themselves to blame a specific party or a specific person, but have presented problems and discussed their solutions:

"There were no political accusations that dominated the debate before the caretaker government took office. We did not enter into this usually expected role - to be whistleblowers. That is why there are bodies in the state that can audit and exercise control. It is a matter of management skills to make these bodies work".

There are many important lessons that this government can leave to the next ones, she believes:

"That you should not succumb to external influences and take one or another decision into account in how it can be used. The example that I will give immediately is with the signed agreement with Ukraine. I am deeply convinced that historically this is a very correct decision, but it was used as a counterpoint in the campaign. It gives Bulgaria many chances. ... It is an agreement of opportunities, not obligations. What can be withdrawn? I do not think that it can be revised, because there is no such practice. It required courage and conviction that the right things were being done.

Rumyana Bachvarova pointed out that the caretaker government had left behind "a 400-page book that describes every important project for the state, at what stage it is and what is needed to make it happen".

According to her, with the high score for "Progressive Bulgaria" Bulgarian citizens told politicians that they wanted change:

"This surge in support in the last week before the elections is an expression of the fact that, in addition to the support that was given to former President Rumen Radev, many people voted to prevent the restoration of the previous model of governance and a return to the situation that left us in a series of crises".