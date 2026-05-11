Train hits man near Kyustendil

A 72-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train near the station in the village of Dyakovo, Dupnitsa municipality, police reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday at dawn, near the railway station in the village. The man was walking along the tracks, it was not a suicide attempt, the Ministry of Interior specified.

The victim was admitted to a Dupnitsa hospital with life-threatening injuries. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the prosecutor on duty has been notified, police added.