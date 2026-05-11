The new Minister of Economy has suspended all payments from subsidiaries and public procurement

The new Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev announced that the first document he signed was for the temporary suspension of all payments from subsidiaries, including for the conclusion of contracts and the announcement of public procurement. The only exceptions are payments for salaries and maintenance of buildings.

"We are taking the suspension due to the start of audits and revisions in order to get a full picture of the real picture. The audits are among the commitments we have made to society, and my personal commitment is the publicity regarding the results of these audits," he wrote on his official Facebook profile, quoted by Nova TV.

"People need to know what was done in the structures with citizens' money. Stopping the leaks and thefts, for which there is an abundance of public data, are part of the great task of restoring citizens' trust in institutions," Pulev also wrote.